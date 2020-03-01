Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. hosts Black History banquet

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated hosted a Black History banquet Saturday night.
The brothers and the divine nine all joined together to celebrate their Black Heritage month. All of the organizations were founded on service towards the community, others and a focus on education.
The theme was African Americans and the vote. With this, they learned about the history of the vote from Speaker Adrian Wallace.
In the past, African Americans were made to take a test to see if they could even vote.
At the event, they had the opportunity to take a test and also learn about the importance of their vote.
“To me, voting is certainly sacred," said Will Scott, president of the local Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. chapter. “It is our voice and it counts, but we have to get out and vote because of the many things that our forefathers went through for us to have that opportunity.”
This event was held in the Cameron University’s McCasland Ballroom and just right outside were historic photos lined up for viewing.
