LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday morning, so it will be a very mild start to the day. Tomorrow afternoon cloud cover will gradually increase creating a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Fire danger will be high tomorrow as well due to low humidity and stronger winds out of the south at 15-25mph with gust into the 30s.
High temperatures Monday afternoon will be in the lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will turn to the northeast causing cooler and breezy conditions. Very low rain chances are possible late Monday evening in far southern Texoma. Most will stay dry until Tuesday.
Tuesday widespread showers look to impact most of central and southern Texoma. Rain accumulations north of the Red River will only be a few tenths, while counties in southern Texoma could see closer to three quarters of an inch. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Wednesday during the early morning there is a small chance that a few lingering showers could hold in far southern Texoma, but most of the system should be cleared out before the morning commute. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 60s. Thursday and high temperatures jump back into the upper 60s under sunny skies.
Friday and Saturday temperatures remain steady in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
