LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Temperatures tonight will only drop into the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s for Sunday morning, so it will be a very mild start to the day. Tomorrow afternoon cloud cover will gradually increase creating a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Fire danger will be high tomorrow as well due to low humidity and stronger winds out of the south at 15-25mph with gust into the 30s.