Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce discusses upcoming events in March

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The State of Communication Luncheon will take place on Thursday, March 12th.
State of Communications will feature guest speaker Brad McMullan, Founder and CEO of bfac.com, a technology and marketing company.
Each month the State of industry luncheon highlights area of industry and provides an update on the latest trends and initiatives.
Embrace Hope SWOK will take place on Saturday March 14th at the Old Gibson’s building from 9-3 p.m. During that time, residents in need can access free resources from medical, housing, nutrition and more. Registration is not required and there is no cost to participate.
You can contact the Chamber at (580) 355-3541 for more information.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.