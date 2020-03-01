Lawton Public Library sponsors Health Bingo Challenge

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Public Library is sponsoring a Health Bingo Challenge and it starts Sunday.
They are inviting the community to play a wellness version of Bingo. During the challenge which goes on today through April 15th people can pick up a Bingo card at five different locations around town.
There are four Bingo cards to choose from which all display a health task. Once completed, you can return your card to one of the locations and receive a new card. Participants will be entered in to win prizes and a Fitbit Inspire.
“We just want to help promote physical activity and just getting more active in the community. I’m a very big health advocate so I’m excited to see this going," said Tanya Organ, Youth Service Librarian.
Pedometers will be given out on a first come, first serve basis.
You can pick up and return Bingo cards to the main library, branch library, H-C King Center, Owens Center, or Patterson Center.
