Leap of Kindness inspires others to be kind on Leap Day

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce wants everyone to be kind to each other on Saturday. They are calling it Leap of Kindness.
The Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce is calling February 29th Leap of Kindness Day. The Museum of the Great Plains is one of many businesses participating.
“Everyone can come in, families can come in and it’s all free," said Trevor Williams, museum educator. "There’s no admission or anything like that, so it’s a lot of fun. We have the fort open today, the school house open today, we’ve got our museum up and running, so there’s a whole bunch of exciting things. So even if you’ve been to the museum before, there’s a whole lot of things going on right now that you don’t normally see.”
Elaine Tillery and Madison Isham were having a fun time at the museum, both getting the opportunity to learn something new.
“I just learned how tornadoes can actually be, because I’ve never been in one," said Tillery. "I’ve also learned what the inside of a buffalo can look like.”
“So far I’ve learned what the inside of a buffalo look like, and how long roots can be for plants,” said Isham.
The Lawton Public Library is another business who participated by offering coloring sheets. The pictures all displaying words of kindness.
“On the topic of kindness at the library, we try to practice kindness every day,” said Stephanie Shrock, library technology specialist. “We have so many opportunities to do that every day, so it’s an awesome experience.”
“We’ve been around for over 50 years and it’s just great to be able to feel valued and a part of this community," said Williams. "We just want to give back any chance we get.”
