Man in critical condition following Saturday shooting in Apache

APACHE, Okla. (TNN) -Comanche Nation Police Department has confirmed that the victim of a shooting in Apache is in critical condition as of Saturday night.
They are not ready to release the victim’s name until next of kin is notified. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.
Original Story:
A man was airlifted to a hospital for his injuries after a shooting in Apache early Saturday afternoon.
According to Comanche Nation investigator Kayle Kastner, the shooting took place on S. Myers Road in Apache around 11:45 a.m.
The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this time.
The Comanche Nation Police Department has been interviewing witnesses and is currently conducting an investigation.
The FBI has also been called down to assist.
This is a developing story. Stay with 7News as we gather more information.
