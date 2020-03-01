Second annual Altus Pop Expo happening this weekend in Lone Wolf

LONE WOLF, Okla. (TNN) - From Cosplay to yogi cards to even photos of Baker Mayfield, the Altus Pop Expo has it all
“The truth they told us it couldn’t be done,” said Kim Hubbard, the Altus Pop Expo event coordinator.
When they told Hubbard it could not be done, she took it and ran with it. After the first Altus Pop Expo, she knew this was a hit.
“There was a lot of interest," said Hubbard “There was so much interest.”
As the event grew from last year to this year, there is a particular reason why Hubbard believes she will keep doing this...
“Last year we got told by one of the girls that attended this is the first time she felt comfortable doing what she loved most," said Hubbard. "So for her, that is why we did it again this year.”
Sarah Burrows is an artist and crafter, but also dresses in cosplay.
“I debuted my first cosplay at this con last year,” said Burrows.
As she fell in love with doing this, she has gotten to grow within it. She will have six guest spots this year as a cosplayer.
“This is where I started, so this is like the home to my heart,” said Burrows.
And for Hubbard, she will continue.
“It only takes one person to say, ‘I feel comfortable. This is great.’ We will do it for her,” said Hubbard.
If you are interested in coming to the Altus Pop Expo, they are open Sunday from 12-6 at The Wind and Stone Event Venue, located at 14683 OK-44A in Lone Wolf.
