Coronavirus affects agriculture business in Oklahoma

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -The outbreak of the coronavirus has impacted the stock market, with the effects trickling all the way down to local farmers and ranchers in Oklahoma.
The coronavirus outbreak has caused financial headaches for markets around the world, including farmers and ranchers.
“Cattle have lost 10 to 15 dollars a hundred, which equates to about 80 to 100 dollars a head,” said rancher Cody Goodknight. “And the wheat market here in southwest Oklahoma has dropped about 50 cents over the last 10 to 15 to days also.”
Isaac Fisher says it’s a bad time of year for a dip in cattle prices to happen.
“Because all of the cattle need to come off of wheat to be harvested,” said Fisher. “They need to come off right now, so they kind of have to sell the cattle. So they’re selling them at a pretty big discount right now. And you figure, it could be up to $125 a head pretty easy, that they’ve taken off the last week.”
The viral outbreak is also causing some uncertainty for the recent trade deal with China which promised to purchase 40 billion dollar’s worth of agricultural goods from the US.
“There’s also some stipulations in there,” said Goodknight. “They may be able to back out of the deal if unforeseen natural disasters...and obviously this coronavirus could probably qualify as a natural disaster in their country, and basically shut their economy down. So it’s questionable whether they’ll follow through with all the purchases they’ve made commitments for.”
With China being one of the nation’s biggest trade partners, it’s very concerning, especially for farmers.
“We’re selling a product, and somebody has to buy it,” said Fisher. "So we need the economy, we need people to have money in their pockets to be able to buy our products to be able to get the most that we can for them. "
Goodknight says almost every commodity has seen a negative impact, including corn, wheat, and soybeans.
