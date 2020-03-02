Tomorrow even more cloud cover moves in along with added moisture. This moisture will interact with our next system Tuesday afternoon. This will spark isolated rain showers in southern and central Texoma. Rain chances will gradually increase as we get into the overnight hours, and stick with us until Wednesday afternoon. Overall, counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain, with a few areas totaling over an inch in accumulations. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.