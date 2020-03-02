LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -This morning cloud cover continues to increase, which will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Cloud cover will stick with us through most of the day, so temperatures will be on the cooler side in comparison to what we had this weekend. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Tomorrow even more cloud cover moves in along with added moisture. This moisture will interact with our next system Tuesday afternoon. This will spark isolated rain showers in southern and central Texoma. Rain chances will gradually increase as we get into the overnight hours, and stick with us until Wednesday afternoon. Overall, counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain, with a few areas totaling over an inch in accumulations. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday will be a beautiful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 70s. Save your outdoor plans for Thursday afternoon!
Friday and Saturday partly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday evening rain chances return for the eastern half of Texoma.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
