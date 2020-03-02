LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Clouds are beginning to increase this evening from the south & lifting north. Tonight is going to stay dry for most of the viewing area. A few light sprinkles are possible south but anything that does fall won’t amount to much. Temperatures by morning will fall into the mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Light north/north east winds 5 to 10mph.
Kicking off Tuesday we’ll see more clouds build throughout the day. Winds will be northerly to start and then switching to the east by later tomorrow evening around 5 to 15mph. A warm front will push in tomorrow by mid morning. This may spark a few showers but otherwise Tuesday day will stay relatively quiet for those north of the Red River. Rain chances will continue to increase later in the afternoon and a few isolated showers & drizzle will persist until midnight. High temps will climb into the low to mid 60s tomorrow.
After that, a stationary boundary will start slowing retreating slow and this keeps rain chances locked in place, primarily for the most southern counties, throughout most of the day on Wednesday. Rain chances will gradually increase as we get into the overnight hours, and stick with us until Wednesday afternoon. Overall, counties south of the Red River have the best chance of receiving the bulk of the rain, with a few areas totaling over an inch in accumulations. High temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 60s.
After we see a few cloudy days, sunshine returns on Thursday and high temperatures will rise into low 70s. Friday and Saturday partly cloudy skies will remain in the forecast with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday evening rain chances return for the eastern half of Texoma.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
