And overall today was a great first day to the spring season! Highs temperatures soared into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s! Now if you weren’t a fan on the heat this afternoon, don’t worry a cold front will move through late tonight into early tomorrow. Now highs on Monday are still going to be warm... just not as warm. We’re talking upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow. Monday consists of mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rain maker.