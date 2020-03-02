LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Happy first meteorological day of spring! The difference between meteorological & astronomical is meteorological is based on the annual temperature cycle. Meaning it follows the calendar. Spring is March- May. Astronomical is based on the position of the earth relative to the sun and uses the solstices & equinoxes. Where the spring season officially kicks off Thursday, March 19!
And overall today was a great first day to the spring season! Highs temperatures soared into the upper 70s and low to mid 80s! Now if you weren’t a fan on the heat this afternoon, don’t worry a cold front will move through late tonight into early tomorrow. Now highs on Monday are still going to be warm... just not as warm. We’re talking upper 50s to low 60s tomorrow. Monday consists of mostly cloudy skies ahead of our next rain maker.
Currently it’s off the coast of California but it will take a more southerly route, going through Mexico over the next 48-72 hours. Rain chances are very low and possible late Monday evening in far southern Texoma. Most will stay dry until Tuesday.
Tuesday widespread showers look to impact most of central and southern Texoma. Rain accumulations north of the Red River will only be a few tenths, while counties in southern Texoma could see closer to three quarters of an inch. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 60s.
Wednesday during the early morning there is a small chance that a few lingering showers could hold in far southern Texoma, but most of the system should be cleared out before the morning commute. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will be in the lower 60s. Thursday and high temperatures jump back into the near 70° under sunny skies.
Friday and Saturday temperatures remain steady in the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. Sunday looks more cloudy and a few light rain showers are looking possible in our most eastern counties. Highs will remain close to average in the upper 60s.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.