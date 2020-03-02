Former CEO of GE Jack Welch dies at age 84

(Gray News) - Jack Welch, who led General Electric to becoming one of the world's most valuable companies as its Chairman and CEO, has died at the age of 84.
His wife told CNBC that he died Sunday at his home, surrounded by his beloved family and his dogs. Suzy Welch said the cause of death was renal failure.
Welch became the youngest CEO in GE's history in 1981 and helmed the company until 2001. During that time, the company's value went from $12 billion to $410 billion, an increase of more than 3,400%, which made it the second to Microsoft as the most valuable company in the world.
He was named “manager of the century” by Fortune magazine in 1999. His other nickname, “Neutron Jack” was earned for slashing tens of thousands of jobs, CNBC said.
