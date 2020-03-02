Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis tied a season high with 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Seth Curry scored 27 and the Dallas Mavericks rolled to a 111-91 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with Luka Doncic sitting out with a left thumb sprain. Porzingis scored 22 points in the first half as Dallas led by 20 points and never looked back. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 19 points as the Mavericks won for the third time in four games. D’Angelo Russell had 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Minnesota lost for the 20th time in 22 games.
HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and No. 25 Houston beat Cincinnati 68-55. Sasser shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 12 on 3-pointers. Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston, which shot 36%. The Cougars moved back into a tie atop the American Athletic Conference with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati. Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jarron Cumberland added 11 points for the Bearcats. Cincinnati shot 35% but made just 6 of 25 in the second half.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor already has another loss. After a Big 12-record 23-game winning streak, the Bears lost for the second time in three games when they fell 75-72 at TCU on Saturday. Desmond Bane scored 23 points for TCU, including eight straight after the game was tied for the final time. That was part of a bigger 18-1 run for the Horned Frogs. The 25-3 Bears were the nation's No. 1 team when they lost a week ago to now-No.1 Kansas. The Jayhawks are a game ahead of them in the league standings after beating Kansas State on Saturday.
BOSTON (AP) — Russell Westbrook scored 41 points and James Harden had 21, including a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime to give the Houston Rockets their sixth straight victory, a 111-110 win over the Boston Celtics. Boston rallied from a four-point deficit in the final 20 seconds of regulation and sent the game to overtime on Jaylen Brown's 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Celtics scored the first basket of the extra period and led 110-109 but did not score in the final 2:49 of the game, missing their last six shots. Jayson Tatum scored 32 points with 13 rebounds.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lance McCullers was back on the mound for the Houston Astros for the first time since having Tommy John surgery after the 2018 season. McCullers started Sunday's spring training game against St. Louis and threw 16 pitches. He finished up by striking out Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt with a curveball. The Astros want to be cautious with McCullers as he comes back from his elbow injury. If he's OK, McCullers could take the third spot in Houston's rotation behind Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber made his first appearance against big league hitters in 10 months on Sunday. He pitched three innings for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Dodgers and allowed two runs and two hits, including a homer. The last time he was in a game, he was with Cleveland and left with a broken forearm after being hit by a line drive. Kluber was traded to the Rangers in the offseason and is hoping to return to the form he showed when he was one of baseball's top pitchers in the five years before 2019.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Trey Lyles had 20 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame a shaky fourth quarter to beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, snapping the Magic’s three-game winning streak. San Antonio led by as many as 16 points in snapping a two-game skid but came within seconds of another defeat. With San Antonio leading 114-113, Bryn Forbes lost the ball in a scramble with 7.5 seconds. Magic guard Evan Fournier raced downcourt and threw up an errant and off-balance layup with 2.2 seconds that Spurs guard Derrick White rebounded and tossed upcourt to run out the clock. Fournier finished with 23 points and Terrence Ross added 21 for Orlando.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its program-record 23rd straight win and a perfect 16-0 Southeastern Conference season with a 60-52 victory over No. 12 Texas A&M on Sunday. The Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) were only ahead 34-28 early in the third quarter before going on a 14-3 surge to take control for good. South Carolina completed the fourth 16-0 SEC season in league history and became the first team to do it twice since the conference supersized the schedule before the 2009-10 season. Kayla Wells had 15 points to lead the Aggies.