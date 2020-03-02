OBN serves search warrant on illegal marijuana grow house in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - State authorities have seized around 800 marijuana plants after the owner of a marijuana grow house was found to not have a state license.
According to officials, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics served a search warrant at a home located on SE Lasso Loop just outside of Lawton on Monday afternoon.
OBN Spokesperson Mark Woodward said in a statement that the alleged business, Herban Legends Pharms, is not registered or licensed with either the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority or the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.
Woodward said the Lawton OBN office had received information about a possible illegal grow operation happening at the home. Then on February 28, 7News published a story about a dispute between the owners of the business and his neighbors over his ability to use residential water for business purposes. The OBN says in that story the owner admitted to growing marijuana at the site.
There have been no arrests made in connection to the search warrant. The OBN says the investigation is on-going and charges are pending.
