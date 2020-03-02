UPDATE: LFD releases name in deadly house fire

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Fire Department is now releasing the name of a man who was found inside a burned shed, near 7th and Park Avenue, days after it caught fire back in February. They say 28-year-old Devin Blaine Russell was found by an insurance adjuster two days after LFD put the fire out.
The cause of Russell’s death hasn’t been determined. The Lawton Fire Department is still waiting for the State Medical Examiner to finish its report.
Officials say the incident is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
