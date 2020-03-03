LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Rain showers are starting to develop in Munday, Graham, Archer City & Bowie. Those showers will lift north throughout the next several hours! Later this evening, we’ll see another big surge of moisture, that’ll move showers northwards during the early Wednesday morning. So the rain gear is going to be needed as you’re heading out the door tomorrow morning.
Counties south of the Red River will be dealing with moderate, to even heavy downpours through most of the morning tomorrow. A few of those heavy showers could work their way north of the Red River into southwest Oklahoma, but then should be quick to retreat back to the south. Highs tomorrow will be slightly cool, in the upper 50s. Rain accumulations in far southern Texoma could total up to 1.5-2″ while counties north of the Red River may see 0.25-0.50″. Showers should clear by Wednesday evening.
Sunshine returns for Thursday but high temperatures will stay in the upper 60s. For Friday & Saturday it’ll be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday afternoon a few isolated rain showers look possible, especially in far eastern Texoma. A few of those showers could linger into Monday morning but then we’re dry & into the upper 70s by next Tuesday!
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.