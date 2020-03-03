Counties south of the Red River will be dealing with moderate, to even heavy downpours through most of the morning tomorrow. A few of those heavy showers could work their way north of the Red River into southwest Oklahoma, but then should be quick to retreat back to the south. Highs tomorrow will be slightly cool, in the upper 50s. Rain accumulations in far southern Texoma could total up to 1.5-2″ while counties north of the Red River may see 0.25-0.50″. Showers should clear by Wednesday evening.