LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking lots of cloud cover throughout Texoma this morning. That cloud cover will keep most temperatures in the lower 40s. Rain showers are possible south of the Red River later this morning and throughout the afternoon. A few isolated showers could push into southwest Oklahoma, but they should remain few and far between. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain activity will quiet down later this evening before another big surge of moisture moves showers northwards during the early morning tomorrow.
Counties south of the Red River will be dealing with moderate, to even heavy downpours through most of the morning tomorrow. A few of those heavy showers could work their way north of the Red River into southwest Oklahoma, but then should be quick to retreat back to the south. Rain accumulations in far southern Texoma could total up to 1.5-2" while counties north of the Red River may see 0.25-0.50". Showers should clear by Wednesday evening.
Thursday will be a very nice afternoon with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 70s. Mostly sunny skies will proceed into Friday with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
The first part of the weekend looks nice with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s. Sunday afternoon a few isolated rain showers look possible, especially in far eastern Texoma. A few of those showers could linger into Monday morning.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
