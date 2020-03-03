LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking lots of cloud cover throughout Texoma this morning. That cloud cover will keep most temperatures in the lower 40s. Rain showers are possible south of the Red River later this morning and throughout the afternoon. A few isolated showers could push into southwest Oklahoma, but they should remain few and far between. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 60s. Rain activity will quiet down later this evening before another big surge of moisture moves showers northwards during the early morning tomorrow.