Frederick robotics team competing for world championship

"There are quite a few teams that are all boys or all girls. And a lot of the other teams they just do robotics, our team we’re not just in robotics. Pretty much everyone on our team we do something else outside or inside the school. There are people in art, band, choir, sports of pretty much every kind. I think that’s one grand thing about our school. They don’t limit us to what we can do, we do whatever we want to do,” Weber said.