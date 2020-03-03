Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ELECTION 2020-VOTING CONCERNS
Super Tuesday marks first major security test of 2020
Tuesday’s presidential primaries across 14 states mark the first major security test since the 2018 midterms. State and local election officials say they are prepared to deal with everything from equipment problems to false information about the coronavirus. States have been racing to shore up cybersecurity defenses, replace aging and vulnerable voting equipment and train for worst-case scenarios since it became clear that Russia launched a sweeping and systematic effort to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. U.S. intelligence chiefs have warned foreign interference remains a threat for the 2020 election. And the recent outbreak of a new virus could present a bad actor with an opening to spread false information to keep voters away from the polls.
ELECTION 2020-TEXAS
Texas barrels into Super Tuesday casting big shadow on 2020
DALLAS (AP) — Texas is casting a big shadow on Super Tuesday. The red state with a budding blue streak is towering over a shrinking 2020 presidential field. More than 2 million people had already voted in Texas even before polls opened for Tuesday's primary. On Monday night, a resurgent Joe Biden packed a rally in Dallas with former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg. They endorsed the former vice president in Texas shortly after ending their own presidential campaigns. The urgency ratcheted up an already substantial Texas primary that was primed to say a lot about the state's fast-changing politics.
ELECTION 2020
On Super Tuesday eve, Biden gets boost from former rivals
DALLAS (AP) — Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg are uniting behind Joe Biden's presidential bid as the Democratic Party's moderate wing scrambles to boost the former vice president just hours before Super Tuesday. Klobuchar suspended her campaign and endorsed Biden on Monday, a day after Buttigieg announced his exit. They were joined by another former competitor, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who also backed Biden on Monday. Buttigieg says Biden will be a president “who will draw out what's best in each of us.” The urgency of the moment reflected deep concerns from the Democratic establishment that Bernie Sanders was positioned to seize a significant delegate lead when 14 states vote Tuesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas officials declare emergency after quarantine hiccup
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The top two governing officials of the San Antonio area have blocked the release of quarantined cruise ship evacuees, declaring a public health emergency after a woman allowed to leave quarantine later tested positive for the new coronavirus. Declarations by Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff of a local state of disaster and public safety emergency effectively puts the more than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in limbo, unaware of how long they will be held in seclusion at Lackland Air Force Base to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. They say all passengers must now test negative for the virus three times before they can be released.
BC-ELECTION 2020-SUPER TUESDAY-VOTING
Big Super Tuesday prizes a study in contrasts over voting
The focus on Super Tuesday will be on the Democratic presidential contestants, but the states that are the biggest primary prizes also tell another story. It's one of voting rights. California and Texas are a study in contrasts when it comes to policies related to registration and voting. California has implemented several programs intended to make the process simpler, from automatic voter registration at driver's license offices to all voters in several counties receiving postage-paid ballots they can mail in. In Texas, absentee voting is strictly limited, registration can't be done online and voters are asked to show ID.
LEANING TOWER OF DALLAS
After 2 weeks of pounding, Leaning Tower of Dallas is down
DALLAS (AP) — The nearly iconic Leaning Tower of Dallas has collapsed after two weeks of being whacked with a headache ball. The tower collapsed in a cloud of dust about 3:15 p.m. Monday. No injuries were reported. The tower was the solid concrete core of an 11-story building that was imploded with explosives on Feb. 16. The 11 floors surrounding the core duly collapsed, but the core containing the stairway and elevator shafts remained standing at an angle. The demolition contractor has been whacking away at it ever since with a 5,600-pound wrecking ball.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Heavy rains raise specter of more flash flooding in South
ATLANTA (AP) — Several waves of heavy rain are in store for flood-weary residents in the South. Forecasters say the rains will again bring the potential for flash flooding in several southern states. The National Weather Service says that rainfall Monday and Tuesday is expected to saturate the soil in Alabama, setting the stage for possible flash flooding by mid-week. Up to 6 inches of rain is possible from this week’s expected rains in Alabama. Forecasters parts of Georgia could see up to 5 inches of rain from showers and storms Monday through Thursday.
HOMELAND SECURITY-CUCCINELLI
Judge rules head of immigration agency was unlawfully named
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that Ken Cuccinelli was unlawfully appointed to lead the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency and therefore lacks authority to give asylum seekers less time to prepare for initial screening interviews. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington found Cuccinelli's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. The 1998 law governs who is eligible to lead federal agencies in an acting capacity. The ruling was issued Sunday. It's at odds with President Donald Trump's penchant for temporary appointments, but its impact is unclear. Cuccinelli told Fox News Channel on Monday the Trump administration will appeal the ruling.
POLICE SHOOTING-TEXAS
Sheriff: Texas deputy shoots, kills man during confrontation
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by a deputy during a Houston area confrontation after he ignored requests to put down a gun and instead pointed it at officers. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man had been stopped by deputies after he had been seen leaving a scene where authorities had found a heavily damaged vehicle around 10 a.m. Sunday just northeast of Houston. Gonzalez says the man began waving around a gun and deputies tried to get him to put the weapon down. When the man pointed his gun at officers, one deputy fatally shot him.
GIRL ABDUCTED-SENTENCE
Texas man sent to prison for chaining, raping girl
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for abducting a 16-year-old girl and chaining her to a room in an abandoned apartment, where he sexually assaulted her. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported that Tyrone Carter had pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault. He was sentenced during a court hearing Friday. In January 2017, Lubbock police were flagged down by the girl, who had a chain and lock around her neck, according to police documents. The girl told police she had escaped from an abandoned apartment complex where she had been held captive and raped after being abducted while she walked near a middle school.