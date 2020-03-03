Medical marijuana dispensary owners meet ahead of workshop with Duncan City Council

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Ahead of a workshop with Duncan City Council next week, medical marijuana dispensary owners are meeting to discuss potential changes to their business.
Those proposed changes that were outlined in an ordinance City Council tabled last week.
Zoning, the application process for permits, fees and what the city requires for dispensaries were all pointed out during the meeting last week.
Bryan Olston, a co-owner of a Duncan dispensary, hosted a meeting after city council members purposed a ordinance.
“The meeting today was the first meeting for a cannabis coalition in Duncan in response to city’s purposed ordinance," said Olston.
Olston gathered Duncan dispensary owners to let them voice what they thought about the ordinance.
“The way the ordinance was presented several over reaching and redundant issues were in the ordinance. For example, it has a section that talks about landlord duties. It makes it unlawful for a land lord to rent to a dispensary or processing facility without a certificate of compliance but you cant get that until your facility has been inspected," said Olston.
Another issue Olston pointed out was that people without a license couldn’t walk into a dispensary if the ordinance were to pass.
“My parents from out of town wouldn’t be able to go into the dispensary, my kids who don’t have a license wouldn’t be able to go in the dispensary," said Olston.
David Hammond the city attorney wrote the ordinance and proposed a workshop for dispensary owners and council members.
“I proposed a workshop next week for owners and council members to reach an agreement and if they can they will be a voting march 10th or march 24th," said Hammond.
The date for the workshop hasn’t been announced yet but Hammond is looking to put that date out in the next couple of days.
