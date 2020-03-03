MILITARY MONDAYS: The future of health and wellness on Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - We are kicking off a new series highlighting health and fitness initiatives on Fort Sill. 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, starts us out with how the Army is reaching its goal of holistic health.
For the next six weeks, Hunter will be on post as a soldier learning how to improve her physical and mental health at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center.
Her health journey began Monday morning with a questionnaire, which acted as a blueprint for the experts to see her current physical and mental health status.
Then, it was straight to the bod pod, an egg-shaped body composition tracking system.
A health educator tracked Hunter’s height and weight, then she put on a cap and stepped inside. A few whoosh’s of air later, and the test was complete.
“So 33 pounds of fat, 113 of fat free, which will put you at 146," said Angel Bolton, a health educator at the Army Wellness Center. "So you’re in the moderately lean for females, and that’s where we want to be for general good health.”
Up next, they sat down to discuss Hunter’s results and her fitness goals, which included losing body fat and gaining lean muscle.
“With the bod pod, you’ll do another follow up next month and that’ll be just to see how well this month went altogether," said Bolton. "You’ll come back next week and do the metabolic test and the fit testing, go over what we want for a workout program.”
Bolton said she sees clients from all levels of fitness, which is what makes her job exciting.
“A lot of people just assume that the wellness center is just for people who have trouble losing weight, and sometimes it’s the opposite," said Bolton. "I have clients that need help gaining weight or even help maintaining their weight, they fluctuate too much. So we have a whole variety of clients that through here, and that’s what’s neat about this place is not everyone’s the same. Everyone’s always different.”
The supervisory health educator, Alicia Ward, said the resources at the Graham Performance Enhancement Center are completely free to soldiers and their families, retirees and their families and DA civilians. They can go as often as they would like, but most visit the Center bi-weekly. Each client is prescribed a regimen specific to them.
“Any of our courses or classes that we teach here, we can also go out to units," said Ward. "They can come here and we can kind of tailor things together.”
To finish up the day, Hunter completed a goal setting exercise at the R2 Performance Center, where she learned about her intrinsic motivation, or what boils down to her core values, and how to apply them to her everyday life.
In two weeks Hunter will have a goal setting check in to see her progress and which tools work for her.
