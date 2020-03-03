Stephens County man arrested for sexually abusing minor

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A man in Stephens County has been arrested for sexually abusing a minor.
Deputies say the child, who is under 13 years old, told Child Protective Services that Lawrence Loftis, Junior raped them several times, and at one point, someone walked in on the two of them.
Investigators say Loftis admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with the child and showing them pornographic magazines, but denied raping the child.
Loftis was charged with child sexual abuse and his bond was set at $250,000.
