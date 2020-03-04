Comanche County Party chairs react to Super Tuesday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It’s just like many early polls predicted, with former VP Joe Biden securing the democratic delegates from Oklahoma through his big victory.
There were just north of 6,500 votes cast for the democratic race In Comanche County, with Biden taking nearly 3000 of those.
Sanders came in second, with nearly 1600 votes, with Bloomberg in third with 840.
And with another 4,500 cast for the republican race, 11,000 votes out a possible 50,000 were cast, and representatives from the election board all say those numbers are pretty disappointing.
Former VP Joe Biden taking home the Oklahoma nomination wasn’t a big surprise to the county democratic party chair, who said part of the win can be attributed to so many candidates dropping out recently, and voters having to change their mind just days before voting.
“Other candidates dropped out a few days ago, and they had to weigh between the candidates that were left. And he was just he better choice of what candidates were left,” said Democratic Party Chair Shevonda Steward.
Steward said it’s hard to pinpoint what sets Biden apart in the eyes of Oklahomans, but his more moderate position and name recognition helped his case, despite Warren being from Oklahoma, and Sanders winning this primary back in 2016.
“With Biden, he’s that guy who continues on with the legacy of the administration he was in before as the VP, and he’s counting on that to push him,” said Steward.
As far as the candidates the republican party is worried about, the Republican Chair said between the top three vote getters, the winner, Joe Biden, has the strongest chance.
“Mr Biden’s credentials, as a former VP would make him a much more formidable opponent for Mr. Trump,” said Republic Party Chair Ed Petersen.
But, Petersen said that doesn’t mean the party is concerned, as there is still a lot of momentum behind President Trump, and even with a lower turnout than expected, he said that makes sense at least for his party.
“Today doesn’t mean that much this year, because we have an incumbent who we expect will get the nomination. If I wasn’t in this position I wouldn’t expect a lot of turnout from republicans,”said Petersen.
This is just one part of the entire process to decide what Democratic Candidate will square off with President Trump, but both Steward and Peterson said you can’t take the results lightly, because Super Tuesday often times paints a pretty accurate picture of what’s to come later this year.
