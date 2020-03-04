Duncan Public Schools updated on Coronavirus prevention

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An infection prevention nurse spoke to officials with Duncan Public Schools Tuesday to talk about plans to prevent the Coronavirus.
This comes as the CDC says there are now 118 cases of the Coronavirus in the US, though so far, none of those are in Oklahoma.
The infectious disease nurse spoke Tuesday to the Duncan Public Schools administration, including the superintendent and school principals.
Superintendent Doctor Tom Deighan says aside from making sure people take precautions, they’re also making sure they are in touch with health officials constantly.
“Currently what the school is doing to prepare is informing ourselves and making sure we have contacts in place with Duncan Regional and the Stephens County health department," says Dr. Deighan.
He says next, they plan to have nurses instruct the staff and students on prevention techniques that come from the CDC and Duncan Regional Hospital.
