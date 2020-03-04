Family of man killed in 2019 breaks silence

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton woman is speaking out for the first time since her son was shot and killed last year in Comanche County.
On April, 2019 someone working on Fort Sill reported finding a man in a vehicle parked off Deyo Mission Road who had been shot and killed. The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department and OSBI identified the man as Detric Vos.
“When it first happened, I’d say for probably the first six months I cried every morning,” said Jacqueline Vos, Detric’s mother.
Jacqueline said Detric did live an alternative lifestyle, but he was truly a family man.
“I know all of us have faults," said Jacqueline. "None of us are perfect, but my son truly loved me.”
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said his deputies have worked tirelessly on Vos’ case.
“No charges have been filed," said Sheriff Stradley. "We’ve interviewed several, quite a few people. We’ve also done a search warrant on a residence, trying to see if we could find any kind of evidence that’d connect to this.”
Sheriff Stradley said they are looking to the community to help get this murder solved.
“We feel that there was something going on that probably shouldn’t be going on, on this meeting, and it just, it went bad," said Sheriff Stradley. "That’s another life for that circle, but that’s the kind of circles we’re talking about that don’t talk. We need their help to be able to solve this, because whether you’re a bad guy, good guy or whatever kind of person, we need to solve this.”
Jacqueline said although it has been difficult this past year without her son, she is gaining a sense of peace.
“Since Detric’s death, God has really blessed me," said Jacqueline. “He has given me a comforting spirit, and I talk to my son all the time. I talk to Detric all the time in my head and he answers back, and it helps.”
Sheriff Stradley asks anyone who has information regarding Vos’ case to come forward. You can stop by the Sheriff’s office or give them a call at 353-4280. You can also remain anonymous, if you’d like.
