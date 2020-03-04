LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Good evening Texoma! Thanks to dry air and northeast winds, we’re continuing to see those rain showers stay just at or south of the Red River. Through tonight, a few light sprinkles can’t be ruled out north of the R.R before 7PM. Otherwise, we’ll see gradual clearing through Thursday morning. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 30s. With light west winds, a few areas of light patchy fog could develop across southwest Oklahoma & western north Texoma by morning.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine heading into Thursday! As a result, high temps will climb into the upper 60s to low 70s. West to northeast winds around 10 to 20mph. The nice weather continues into the first half of the weekend too! Friday stays mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. More nice weather sticks around into Saturday and consists of a few more clouds with temps staying in the upper 60s.
Sunday afternoon cloud cover increases and rain chances return. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms with no severe threat as well. Due to the cloud cover temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.
A few showers could linger into Monday but everything will move out before lunchtime. Highs during the day will be in the mid 70s. So far we’re looking to dry out on Tuesday with a mix of sun & clouds. Highs stay in the mid 70s for Tuesday but fall to the low 70s by next Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
