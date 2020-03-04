LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
We are tracking widespread moderate to heavy downpours south of the Red River this morning. Most of the rain activity should remain south through the remainder of the day. Dry air has settled into southwest Oklahoma and should hold in place through the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the upper 50s.
Tomorrow will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, temperatures in the upper 60s, and lighter winds out of the southwest turning to the northeast. It won’t be a one and done, as more nice weather sticks around Friday and Saturday. High temperatures both of those days will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Sunday afternoon cloud cover increases and rain chances return. We could see a few isolated thunderstorms with no severe threat as well. Due to the cloud cover temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s.
Monday morning a few light showers and drizzle will likely remain in place, before moving out before lunch, High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. We will dry out again on Tuesday with more sunshine and temperatures staying in the mid 70s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.