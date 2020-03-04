Lawton Public Schools to discuss fate of empty school buildings

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We’re hearing from Lawton residents about what they’d like to see done with vacant schools across town.
Some of the residents near Dunbar & Swinney Elementary Schools spoke with 7News Tuesday.
They said they’d like to see them reopened, or maybe transformed into a place for kids to go for fun.
David Butler has lived in Lawton for most of his life.
He says he's been waiting for Dunbar Elementary school to be remodeled since 1974.
“Yeah, it’s affecting the community in a bad way because you can really see it’s a eye sore and I’d like to see it renovated and put to use some how," said Butler.
Butler says he has so many memories, and would be upset to see the school torn down.
“So of the memories I have are with some of the good teachers and how we were treated... how the teachers treated us as children like we were apart of their families, so that’s one of my greatest memories about his school,” said Butler.
Jamie Henness has lived in the area of Swinney Elementary for just a few months and hopes to see something positive come out of the building.
“Honestly in my opinion I would love to see it re-purposed as a community center for today’s youth. It seems to be a great structure as it is right now, maybe some renovations, but it could be re-purposed for the whole community," said Henness.
Having children, she says she wouldn’t mind if the school was used for its original purpose.
“If they were to reopen the school while my children were young, it would give my children a place to go to school right across the street form my home which is really cool in my opinion," said Henness.
Henness tells me the school’s playground is already used by neighborhood kids, something she is happy to see, but hopes for the possibility of something more.
7News spoke with Lawton Public Schools officials, and they say they will have a board meeting next Tuesday to discuss the fate of the empty schools.
