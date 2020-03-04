Marlow uses REAP grant to repair cemetery roads

MARLOW, Okla. (TNN) -A 45-thousand dollar grant awarded to the city of Marlow will help repair the roads at the cemetery.
It's through Oklahoma's Rural Economic Action Plan grants, awarded to smaller, rural communities.
It’s taken the city of Marlow three years to be approved for the REAP grant, that will fund about 2.2 miles worth of road repairs at the cemetery.
It’s a project that has been on the mind of City Administrator Jason McPherson for a while now.
“This will be a chip seal project that will build new roads where there aren’t any, and refurbish where they are standing now” said McPherson. “When you’ve got alley type roads, weather is going to take a real effect on that. So bringing the chip seal in, and strengthening those roads is an exciting project that I think people will enjoy for years and years to come.”
Khara Jones’s daughter is buried at the Marlow Cemetery. She is happy the city is fixing the roads, to make it easier for people to visit loved ones.
“This is the most peaceful place I can find right now in my life is the cemetery, and for the roads to be better, anything to better the place is great,” said Jones.
The same goes for Angie Stone who visits almost every week in the summer to take care of her families’ plots.
“It’s very exciting, because I think a lot of people come back on birthdays or just anything to come back and remember their loved ones,” said Stone.
McPherson says the cemetery is a high traffic area, and they don’t want the road conditions to prevent anyone from visiting their loved ones.
“We want it to be where every day the roads are in good shape, so they can get to where they want to be in that cemetery,” said McPherson.
McPherson says this project would not be possible without the Oklahoma REAP grants, which are funded through the legislature.
Marlow is one of many rural communities to receive REAP grants this year.
Next week, the city will accept bids for their project.
The road work is expected to start in May or June.
