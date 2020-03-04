Stephens County first responders take part in preparedness drill

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - First responders across Stephens County took part in their first county-wide emergency preparedness drill Tuesday.
The mock situation that the city of Comanche responded to Tuesday was a fire at a substation that escalated, hitting a battery of fuel tanks and creating toxic smoke.
Each city in Stephens County responded to a different mock drill and had to coordinate with one another during the process.
Churck Ralls, Comanche’s city manager, says he’d rather test preparedness this way than by just having a meeting to talk about plans.
“You can always come up with ideas at a table talk, but doing this you realize where your resources are limited, where you make mistakes, adrenaline is high, so we had issues where we failed, had a lot of successes,” said Ralls.
He says one of the key areas where they need to improve is communication.
While the city of Comanche has had emergency preparedness drills in the past, he says this is the first time they’ve had one involving other towns in the county.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.