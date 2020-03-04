Woman pleads guilty to deadly Comanche County crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A woman charged in connection to a crash that killed two people in 2017 has pleaded guilty.
Cheyenne Castillo entered a blind plea in the Comanche County Courthouse Tuesday, pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one of DUI causing great bodily injury.
She faces a minimum of four years on both manslaughter charges and one to five years on the DUI charge.
Castillo admitted in her plea to being under the influence of opiates and other drugs when she drove into oncoming traffic and hit another car, killing Savannah Benefiel of Walters and a one-year old child.
Her sentencing is set for May 5th.
