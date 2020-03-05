Central Middle School students sign pledge to end use of harmful phrase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Central Middle School signed a pledge to end the use of a harmful phrase.
It's all part of Project Unified and Spread the Word to End the Word.
The campaign started Tuesday and lasts through Friday.
The goal of this week is the stop the spread of the phrase “mental retardation” and use less harmful words and start tearing down the stigma around the phrase.
“We are all about including everyone, you know the special ed kids just want to be friends with everyone else, and just to have inclusion throughout this school," said Paula Smith, Autism Teacher Assistant.
They plan on having a photo shoot at lunch in the cafeteria Thursday and on Friday they will have a tug-of-war between the Special Olympics and Partner’s Club teachers.
