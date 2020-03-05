Chisholm Trail Heritage Center holding public reception in honor of Youth Art Month

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan is hosting their annual Youth Art Month which spotlights area high school artists and allows them to display their art work.
There will be around 150 pieces of art work from students across Southwest Oklahoma that people will be able to see until the end of the month.
This is the tenth year for The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan to participate in Youth Art Month. The 2020 national theme is ‘Take a Journey Through Art.’
“If we want to have art in the future we need to help young people discover their voice and how they can participate in the arts, and so having an educational programs with students that can come in and exhibit their art work and be around other artists,” said Executive Director, Scott Metelko.
Duncan sophomore, Jordan Patterson has three art pieces being displayed. She been creating art since she was younger and that passion still remaining strong to this day.
“You can make it your own and you can do anything, there’s really like no limitations," said Jordan Patterson.
Those supporting the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center through paid memberships make programs like this possible.
“Look at the energy in this room. If you just look at the energy in this room that these young artists have put together it’s really amazing and it’s all from right here in SW Oklahoma," said Metelko.
Jordan encourages young inspiring artists to create from the heart.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s good or not because it’s yours, so it can be like abstract in a way, or just your interpretation or something, so it doesn’t have to be specifically one way," said Patterson.
The public reception will be from 3:30-5:30 Thursday. It is free to attend.
