Duncan Public Schools administration confirms investigation at high school

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Duncan Public Schools administration has confirmed that they are looking into accusations made by high school students.
Duncan Public Schools administration is unable to comment on what is being investigated at this time, but say they are fully aware of posts made by students on social media.
Duncan Public Schools Communications Coordinator tells 7News that law enforcement is involved.
There have been other posts on social media mentioning a potential walk-out taking place Friday at 8:30 a.m. at Duncan High School.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.