LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - good evening!
These breezy northeast winds are going to die down throughout the next several hours. Gusts early this evening are up to 35mph across our viewing area. Those winds will settle between 6-7PM tonight to near 5-10mph. Otherwise this evening is going to be calm & cool with lows dropping to the low 30s by morning.
We’ll see a few more clouds build in tomorrow but otherwise Friday is going to be mostly sunny! High temperatures are going rise into the low to mid 60s. It will be a great day for the end of the work week!
The start of the weekend is going to be very similar to Friday except winds look to drastically increase out of the south at 15 to 25mph! Highs, once again in the mid 60s. The breezy south winds are going to continue into Sunday and overall the high temperatures will drop a few degrees due to increased cloud cover. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday afternoon. Those showers will clear out Monday morning.
We’ll see clearing of any rain activity by mid morning and we’ll see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Highs are going to rise into the low to mid 70s.
Temperatures for the rest of the will are looking to stay in the low to mid 70s thanks to south winds.
It looks like we’re in a pattern of a few dry days with a few days of rain showers following. Tuesday will clear out and we’ll see partly cloudy skies but then clouds & rain chances increase Wednesday & Thursday ahead of our next system.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
