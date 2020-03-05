LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -We are tracking some really nice weather for this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s under sunny skies. Winds will turn to the northeast at 15-25mph with gusts into the lower 30s around lunchtime. This will keep conditions on the breezy side.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day for the end of the work week. Saturday will be a copy and paste afternoon, except winds look to drastically increase out of the south at 15-25mph. Sunday's high temperatures will drop a few degrees due to increased cloud cover. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday afternoon. Those showers will clear out Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday will be two warm days with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Cloud cover will begin to clear on Monday and then mostly sunny skies return by Tuesday.
Next Wednesday temperatures will remain in the lower 70s. Right now we are leaving the rain chances out, but could be needed later in the forecast period.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.