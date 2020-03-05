Tomorrow will be another nice day with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a great day for the end of the work week. Saturday will be a copy and paste afternoon, except winds look to drastically increase out of the south at 15-25mph. Sunday's high temperatures will drop a few degrees due to increased cloud cover. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast Sunday afternoon. Those showers will clear out Monday morning.