The future of Sunday Alcohol Sales in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After voters in 7 Oklahoma counties approved liquor sales on Sundays... several local store owners are now pushing for the same option.
Multiple liquor stores in Lawton said the ability to open their doors on Sunday is something they, and their customers have been waiting on since SQ 782 passed two October’s ago.
“With the corporate stores open on Sunday’s, and already competing with us, I thought we would have been on it immediately to help out local business," said John Wolfenbarger, the manger of Shady Lady Liquor and More.
“The convenience stores, and all those guys can sell on Sunday’s and we can’t. So for us to even remotely try to keep up, we have to be able to sell the same time they do,” said Mike O’Malley, the GM at Cache Road Liquor.
JP Richard, who owns a liquor store in Lawton said to get it on a ballot, it just takes a vote from the county commissioners, but there were two specific reasons they didn’t push it for the election on Tuesday.
“Number one, we wanted to gauge what the rest of the state would do first. And Number two, the cost of printing the ballots for the special election would have been prohibitive for us, and the county was reluctant to pick up that expense,” said JP Richard, owner of Cache Road Liquor.
Richard said come November, that funding shouldn’t be an issue.
And with it expected on the ballot in November, Wolfenbarger saidys that just doesn’t cut it, because every Sunday, each local store loses a chance at more business.
“Every Sunday that they can’t walk into my store and get beer, wine, cigarettes, or whatever I have, and they have to go somewhere else, it becomes easier and easier to go to that place again,” said Wolfenbarger.
Richard said over the last two years, the public realized how bad of a deal liquor stores received, and that would help this pass in Comanche County like it did in the 7 counties.
“They want us on some level to play on an equal playing field with the big grocery stores, and so I think there is a lot of public support for this," said Richard.
Both liquor store staff members said over the next six months, they will certainly mention this as often as they can to customers, because this could be a game changer for liquor stores in the county who said they are struggling in the fight against the big box chains.
