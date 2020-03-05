Gary Jones named Altus city manager

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - After taking the role of acting city manager in late 2019, Gary Jones is now the full-time city manager of Altus.
Jones was selected to stay in the position Tuesday night in an executive session of the City Council meeting.
He was selected as acting city manager in September, to serve in the role after Janice Cain’s resignation.
Jones has a history of leadership both in southwest Oklahoma and statewide, having served as a Comanche County Commissioner and as the State Auditor and Inspector.
