Lawton Police monitor traffic on Rogers Lane

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Police in Lawton have been out and about on Rogers Lane trying to get people to slow down.
They spent time on the road Wednesday stopping drivers for speeding.
Police say they were out to hopefully prevent any accidents, like some of the ones they’ve seen on Rogers Lane in the past year.
“A lot of that starts with traffic enforcement. if we’re able to stop people, talk to drivers and let them know what the speed limit and to slow down. Whether that means writing them a citation or giving them a written warning or even just talking to them. A lot of that will help curb that," said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins of the Lawton Police Department.
He says the police department’s number one goal is the safety of people in the city, and things like this are a big part of that.
