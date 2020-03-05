Man accused of Lawton murder makes initial appearance in court

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man accused of a January 29th murder in Lawton is in jail on $2 million bond.
Aaron Purdy made his initial appearance Wednesday.
He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Kindra (Blevins) Johnson.
Purdy is accused of stabbing her multiple times in her home and then pouring acid onto the victim.
He was taken into custody that afternoon after trying to set himself on fire near Geronimo and leading police on a chase.
If convicted, the crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
His preliminary hearing conference is set for April 13th.
