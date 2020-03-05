Masonic Lodge donates to Lawton FFA

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton FFA students have enough money to help fund their projects, all thanks to the generosity of a local group.
Wednesday evening, representatives from Lawton Masonic Lodge number 183 gave the students a $10,000 donation.
The Masonic Lodge matched funds raised during the FFA’s annual Pie Auction and Chili Cook-Off.
It’s a donation the lodge was happy to make, in the name of helping out local agriculture and animal husbandry.
“We’re a group that’s giving back to a community that’s given us so much. And our core mission is to support in a charitable fashion. the students and institutions of the Lawton area," said Dale Teel, Worshipful Master for the Lawton Lodge #183.
“It’s so grate knowing they actually see that we’re out there doing stuff. Sometimes it might feel like we’ve been forgotten because agriculture’s not out there, but we are. We’re always behind the scenes, working with our animals, showing our animals, or competing in contests, locally or nationally, so it’s really important," said Elizabeth Kopsky, FFA Chapter Vice President and senior at MacArthur.
FFA officials say the money will help fund their needs, like FFA camps, or sending students out to conferences.
