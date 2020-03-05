RUMORS PUT TO REST: Dogs cannot spread Coronavirus to their owners

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Coronavirus has not only affected thousands of people worldwide, it has also affected animals, which has lead to rumors that the Coronavirus can be passed on to you by your pet.
Lawton veterinarian, Dr. Larry Chambers, explained that while your pet may contract the virus, it cannot pass it along to you.
Dr. Chambers said the Coronavirus comes in many different strains: One for people, dogs, cats, horses and cattle.
Dr. Chambers said if your dog, for example, had the dog strain of Coronavirus it could not be passed to you in the human form.
“It will be a new human virus," said Dr. Chambers. "It’ll be because the virus has transformed itself, has genetically changed itself. So right now, there’s zero chance of any cross-typing of dog to cat, or cat to human or anything like that.”
Dr. Chambers said outbreaks of Coronavirus usually happen in one confined space.
“Like in cattle, it would be in a lot. In dogs, it would be possibly in a shelter area where there’s a lot of dogs confined," said Dr. Chambers. "In dogs it’s transmitted usually by fecal matter, not an airborne virus.”
Dr. Chambers said Coronavirus in animals is actually more common than you think.
“Coronavirus becomes real prevalent in the spring in dogs and cats," said Dr. Chambers. "Not so much in cats, but mainly in dogs, and there’s a vaccine for it in dogs, and that’s how common it is. So it is something that we have to deal with. It has a really low mortality rate, a real high morbidity rate, which means that they get very ill but with a little treatment they get very well.”
Dr. Rod Hall, state veterinarian at the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, said there are specific symptoms you should be watching for.
“For instance, in baby calves Coronavirus causes diarrhea, so the main way it would be spread would be in the feces," said Dr. Hall. "In some other animals Coronavirus causes more of a respiratory thing, so that would be in the nasal cavity, in saliva, you know, nasal secretions.”
But before you assume your pet has the Coronavirus, Dr. Hall said to ask an expert.
“If their animal gets sick they need to have it diagnosed by a veterinarian, because there’s no way of knowing whether it’s Coronavirus or not unless you actually have it diagnosed," said Dr. Hall. "People shouldn’t make that assumption just based on an animal being sick.”
