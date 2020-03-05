Texas looks for home win vs Oklahoma St.

SUPER SENIORS: Oklahoma State has relied heavily on its seniors. Cameron McGriff, Isaac Likekele, Lindy Waters III and Thomas Dziagwa have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team's scoring this year and 80 percent of all Cowboys points over the team's last five games.MIGHTY MCGRIFF: McGriff has connected on 30.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last five games. He's also converted 83.9 percent of his free throws this season.