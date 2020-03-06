Central Middle School students make blankets for kids in foster care

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A group of local kids gathered Thursday to make blankets for children in foster care.
It's all part of a statewide project by the National Junior Honor Society.
The NJHS students at Central Middle School gathered after school to make those blankets.
In total, they were able to make seven blankets.
Kaci Ervin, the NJHS adviser at CMS, says service projects like this are done to teach the kids why they should give back.
“I think at this age it’s really important for them to understand that it’s not just them, it’s about giving back to the community and being involved in service and helping out is a really important aspect of growing up," said Ervin.
Since this is a statewide initiative, she says there will be a lot more blankets made around Oklahoma that will be going to foster children.
