Community members discuss mental health solutions

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tonight, Lawton leaders met at Cameron University to not just talk about mental health issues in the community -- but to come up with ways to help people.
The Lawton Mental Health Coalition joined forces with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma to brainstorm solutions.
Some of those included making the already available resources more well known, and increasing agency partnerships.
Community, faith, and state leaders answered questions about what their organizations could offer the high number of people struggling with mental health locally.
“Mental Health is very serious, and so we want to bring the spotlight to it, and break that stigma that surrounds Mental Health, and just get the community talking, and see what we can do to bring more resources in," said Darrell Morris, with the Lawton Mental Health Coalition.
Organizers said this is something they want to continue soon, and keep the conversation alive.
If you have an organization that can provide any mental health assistance for the community -- you’re asked to give City Council woman Onreka Johnson a call.
