Duncan students stage walkout after harassment allegations

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -Despite talks between Duncan School Administration and students yesterday that seemingly cancelled a planned walk out for today, several students walked out anyway.
It was in response to what those students say was the mishandling of a sexual assault allegation against a student.
Several dozen students from Duncan High School stood in front of the school with signs and tape over their mouths, to protest sexual assault.
“I don’t want a guy coming up and touching me,” said junior, Torrance Proctor. “That’s my body. If I say no, that means no!”
The protest stems from an ongoing investigation of a sexual assault that was reported to Duncan Police.
Proctor doesn't believe appropriate action is being taken by the school administration.
“They don’t do anything about it,” said Proctor. “We want to stop it because people are getting hurt by it. And they’re not doing anything about it, and people are silent.”
However, according to senior Alayna Propest, they are.
“There was a lot of things done yesterday to help progress and to stop this,” said Propest. “What this is right now, this is a lot of girls getting together outside, using it as social hour. They’re skipping class, that’s what’s going on.”
Propest said several students met yesterday with the administration to discuss their concerns, bringing with them a list of demands such as putting more cameras around the school, taking sexual assault allegations seriously, and more.
All of which, Propest said the administration has vowed to do.
“I’m not speaking out against anybody,” said Propest. “I think that these girls all have a voice and they want to be heard, and that’s what they’re trying to do, but they’re doing it in an inappropriate way. While some of us are actually out here trying to make a difference in an appropriate way.”
DPS superintendent Dr. Tom Deighan says he’s praising the students that came forward yesterday for their maturity and for how they’ve handled the situation.
“They raised a concern, they met with administration, they met with councilors, and they’ve come up with some solutions,” said Deighan.
There has been talk on social media about multiple instances of sexual assault happening at the school. However, at this point, only one report has been filed with Duncan Police.
“My biggest concern about this entire issue is that we’ve allowed social media and rumors on social media to create a lot of concern among parents and among staff and among students,” said Deighan. “Virtually everything I’ve seen on social media lately has been false.”
Dr. Deighan says he wants students and parents to know that if their child has experienced sexual assault, to please come forward, so they can address it.
We have requested a copy of the incident report filed with DPD.
However, police and the city attorney's office tell 7News they will not release that incident report to us at this time because it's an open investigation.
There was also reports of a gun that was found on campus involving a student this week, Dr. Deighan told 7 news, that was not true.
