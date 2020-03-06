LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
It’s finally Friday!! We made it to the end of the week and what a great day this Friday has been! We’ve been sunny skies and light southeast winds. Expect clear skies through the rest of this evening by overnight clouds will slowly build. Overnight lows will drop to the mid and upper 30s to low 40s south.
Saturday is trending partly cloudy but it will still be a nice day overall! A few light rain showers look possible in our far western Texoma counties tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry as those fall apart pretty fast.
Sunday afternoon cloud cover will increase as more moisture builds into Texoma. This moisture will help to fuel a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
Rain showers look to last through Monday morning, but then clear out just before lunch time. Temperatures Monday afternoon are trending warmer, so we could see those highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be on the warmer side as well with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will consist of more showers and storms for us here in Texoma. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with most places in the mid 70s. That heat and added moisture could add some energy for storm development!
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
