LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Beautiful weather is on the way for your Friday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light this afternoon as well out of the south at 10-15mph. Temperatures this evening will hold in the 50s through 8-9PM, so if you are headed out for any Friday night plans, you may want to think about packing the jacket along with you.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with mid 60 degree temperatures under partly cloudy skies. A few light rain showers look possible in our far western Texoma counties tomorrow late afternoon and evening. Most will stay dry as those fall apart pretty fast. Sunday afternoon cloud cover will increase as more moisture builds into Texoma. This moisture will help to fuel a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening.
Rain showers look to last through Monday morning, but then clear out just before lunch time. Temperatures Monday afternoon are trending warmer, so we could see those highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be on the warmer side as well with highs in the low to mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday and Thursday more showers and storms are possible for us here in Texoma. Temperatures will stay on the warmer side with most places in the mid 70s. That heat and added moisture could add some energy for storm development.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
