Fort Sill implements additional health screenings for coronavirus

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill has implemented additional health screenings for the coronavirus.
It's for new soldiers coming in for basic training
These additional procedures will help identify trainees who may be at risk for virus exposure before they are sent out for training.
The screenings examine trainees' exposure to infected people, international travel history and recent medical history.
At this time, the Post has no confirmed coronavirus cases.
