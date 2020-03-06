Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce names interim-President

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce has announced who will serve as interim-President of the organization starting later this month.
Dr. Sylvia Burgess will take over the role currently held by Brenda Spencer-Ragland on March 13. Spencer-Ragland announced she would be leaving the position earlier this year.
“Dr. Sylvia Burgess is a respected and seasoned business leader in the Lawton Fort Sill community,” said Jennifer Ellis, Board Chair. “She is an excellent choice to bring to the Chamber and assume leadership while the Executive Board continues the search and completes the interview process for the permanent President role."
Dr. Burgess is a Cameron graduate who also received a juris doctorate from the University of Oklahoma’s School of Law. She had previously served as the Chairman of the Board for the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
